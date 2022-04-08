WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Who's next for Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns on the Island of Relevancy?

It was the question at the heart of Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox, the first since a blockbuster WrestleMania 38 that saw The Tribal Chief defeat Brock Lesnar in the Winner Takes All main event.

Who stepped up to the plate to challenge The Head of the Table and what other stories did WWE have in store for its fans on the first episode of blue brand television following the biggest night in sports-entertainment?

Find out now with this recap of the April 8 broadcast.