Who Are the Best in-Ring Sellers in WWE and AEW Today?

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the biggest aspects of the professional wrestling business is selling for an opponent, but that is a lost art among some of the current generation's performers.

While the industry has changed drastically over the last 25 years, top stars in WWE and All Elite Wrestling have perfected their craft and understand how important selling is to telling a great story in the ring and convincing fans to invest emotions into a match or feud.

Here are the performers in AEW and WWE who are best at doing that in the ring.

CM Punk

Since his return to pro wrestling, CM Punk has proved time after time that his in-ring work may not be as fast as some of the younger performers, but he tells a superior story because of his pacing and selling.

Punk has worked hard to make sure he uses his clout as a top draw in the business to put over younger talent, even when he is victorious in their matches. By making his challengers look strong by selling their offense as devastating, it helps their credibility in the short- and long-term.

Whether he's making younger stars like Darby Allin, Wardlow, Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs look strong even in defeat, or putting over someone like MJF by taking a marquee loss, Punk always knows how to sell injuries and make that part of the in-ring storytelling.

Wrestlers who face off against Punk almost always come out looking stronger on the other side, which is a testament to his in-ring selling.

Becky Lynch

There may be questions about how Becky Lynch has been booked since her return to WWE programming following the birth of her child, but there are few who can question the Irish superstar's ability to make her challengers look strong through selling.

For a prime example, look no further than her WrestleMania 38 match against Bianca Belair. In addition to taking the loss and putting over the talented challenger, but she also made her look even stronger by selling her offense as devastating throughout the bout.

The WWE's four horsewomen have been the benchmark for the division for years, but Lynch has separated herself as the best on the mic and in the ring. By selling for her opponents and telling a convincing story, The Man has helped build other stars as she transcends the business.

Bryan Danielson

When it comes to technical wrestling, there are few performers who receive as much unanimous praise as Bryan Danielson. Not only is he the best in-ring technician in the business, but he also knows how to sell for his opponents like few others.

Danielson is a student of the game and understands that making a challenger look as strong as humanly possible will make him look even better when he earns a victory. Look at his matches against Kenny Omega, Adam Page and Jon Moxley for prime examples of his selling ability.

Part of being a great in-ring seller is being unselfish, something that Danielson has been called by almost everyone who has worked with him over the years. With a true love of the sport and a desire to make it better, The American Dragon continues to sell better than almost anyone in wrestling.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).