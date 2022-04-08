Top Takeaways from Warriors' Win vs. Lakers with LeBron James, Stephen Curry Out

0 of 2

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When the NBA's schedule-makers linked up the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers for the final Thursday of the 2021-22 season, this could not have been the contest they had in mind.

A showdown between potential conference powers instead saw the lottery-bound Lakers suffer a 16-point loss to the third-seeded Warriors. The star power was completely erased on L.A.'s side as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony all sat out the contest, and Golden State was again without Stephen Curry, who is hoping to return from a left foot injury by the first round of the playoffs.

Curry's sibling in splash, Klay Thompson, paced the club with 33 points and shot 6-of-10 from distance. Jordan Poole had a double-double (19 points, 11 assists), and Otto Porter Jr. nearly had his own off the bench (10 points, eight boards).

L.A. countered with a game-high 40 points from Talen Horton-Tucker, while Malik Monk paired his 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Dwight Howard had his second double-double in five games with 16 points and 12 rebounds in his 25 minutes.