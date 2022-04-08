AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 8.

Following his big win at Supercard of Honor, new ROH pure champion Wheeler Yuta took on Jon Moxley on Friday's show.

Another member of Best Friends was also in action when Trent Beretta took on one of the men trying to recruit Yuta to the Blackpool Combat Club, Bryan Danielson.

Willow Nightingale took on Red Velvet, and Swerve Strickland battled QT Marshall. Let's take a look at everything that happened during Friday's show.