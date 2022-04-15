Updated Needs for Every NFL Team Entering 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

As the 2022 NFL draft approaches on April 28, teams will make last-minute additions to the roster for flexibility. Most clubs fill glaring holes before the three-day selection process to keep a general manager's options open while on the clock.

Despite a team's efforts to spread its cap space and address multiple needs, we can still pinpoint the shallow areas on depth charts.

Across the league, struggling veterans, inexperienced backups and players on one-year deals currently project as starters without much competition for the lead role. Teams can strengthen those positions with top draft picks.

We've highlighted the three biggest needs for all 32 teams and listed an early-round draft prospect who can make an impact at one of those positions.