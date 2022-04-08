Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

0 of 2

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Boxing fans haven't seen Ryan Garcia in action in over a year, but he'll be back in the ring this Saturday to face former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe.

Back in October 2020, Garcia won the WBC interim lightweight title by defeating Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell. However, he was stripped of the belt after withdrawing from a fight the following year against Javier Fortuna to focus on his "health and well-being."

A planned fight against Joseph Diaz for the interim title last November was postponed after Garcia suffered a hand injury during a training session. He also had a well-documented split with Canelo Alvarez, Canelo Promotions and trainer Eddy Reynoso.

"I did a lot of great things in those five fights that I had with Eddy," Garcia told Ben Baby of ESPN. "And I'm grateful for it. And this new chapter is obviously my chapter, right? Now it's time for me to come into my own."

The 23-year-old is set to make his return against Tagoe, and it promises to be one heck of a fight. They have a combined 53-1 record, with the Ghanaian experiencing the only loss way back in 2004.

Fight fans won't want to miss this one, and you'll find everything you need to know to catch the action here.