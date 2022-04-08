Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: Fight Odds, Live Stream, PredictionsApril 8, 2022
Boxing fans haven't seen Ryan Garcia in action in over a year, but he'll be back in the ring this Saturday to face former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe.
Back in October 2020, Garcia won the WBC interim lightweight title by defeating Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell. However, he was stripped of the belt after withdrawing from a fight the following year against Javier Fortuna to focus on his "health and well-being."
A planned fight against Joseph Diaz for the interim title last November was postponed after Garcia suffered a hand injury during a training session. He also had a well-documented split with Canelo Alvarez, Canelo Promotions and trainer Eddy Reynoso.
"I did a lot of great things in those five fights that I had with Eddy," Garcia told Ben Baby of ESPN. "And I'm grateful for it. And this new chapter is obviously my chapter, right? Now it's time for me to come into my own."
The 23-year-old is set to make his return against Tagoe, and it promises to be one heck of a fight. They have a combined 53-1 record, with the Ghanaian experiencing the only loss way back in 2004.
Fight fans won't want to miss this one, and you'll find everything you need to know to catch the action here.
Fight Info and Latest Odds
Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe
Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Main Event Time (estimated): 11 p.m. ET
Location: Alamodome, San Antonio
Live Stream: DAZN.com and DAZN App
Odds: Garcia -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100), Tagoe +850 (bet $100 to win $850)
Undercard
Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, for Esparza's WBC and Fujioka's WBA flyweight titles
Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr., super middleweight
George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, junior welterweight
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Preview and Prediction
Saturday's main event will feature two of the best lightweights in the world, though Garcia may be more familiar to casual fans. Tagoe hasn't lost a bout since his professional debut, but the vast majority of his fights have taken place in Ghana.
Like Garcia, the 33-year-old hasn't fought in more than a year, with his last bout being a majority-decision win over Mason Menard in Hollywood, Florida. Both are likely to have some ring rust in the early stages.
Garcia has a distinct age advantage too, being more than nine years younger than Tagoe. The American also has the heavier hand, having won 18 of his 21 matches by knockout. Of Tagoe's 32 victories, 15 have come by way of knockout.
Yet, the Ghanaian believes he's primed for the upset on Saturday.
"Nobody is expecting me to win this fight but mark my words; there is an upset on the cards in San Antonio this weekend," Tagoe said, per Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook.
Garcia, who had a heated exchange with Tagoe during Wednesday's media appearance, believes he will make quick work of his opponent.
"I'm going run right through him," he said, per Will Arons of Boxing News 247. "That's it. ...He's a guy that is going to come to fight. He's just going to be one of those guys that will be fighting in survival mode from the get-go."
It's hard to imagine Garcia "running through" an established veteran who hasn't lost in nearly two decades, but his youth and power do give him a distinct advantage.
This has the makings of a good fight early, but it's one that might not go the distance.
Prediction: Garcia wins via TKO
