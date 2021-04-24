Ryan Garcia Withdraws from Javier Fortuna Fight to Focus on Health, Well-Being

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Ryan Garcia announced Saturday that he is pulling out of his scheduled July 9 fight against Javier Fortuna.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic tweeted a screenshot of Garcia's Instagram post:

Garcia cited a desire to manage his "health and wellbeing" as the reason for calling off the fight. He also wrote: "I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self."

The Garcia vs. Fortuna clash had been scheduled to headline a card on DAZN. It has yet to be announced if there will be a replacement main event.

Garcia, 22, is one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport. He owns a perfect career record of 21-0, with 18 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

In his most recent bout, KingRy beat Luke Campbell by seventh-round technical knockout to become the interim WBC lightweight champion.

Garcia had been set to put that interim title on the line against Fortuna, who is a 31-year-old former WBA (Regular) super featherweight champion.

Fortuna is 36-2-1 with two no-contests, and he has won 25 of his fights via knockout. Fortuna had been set to enter the Garcia fight on a three-bout winning streak.

The winner of Garcia vs. Fortuna would have become a mandatory opponent for WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, who is a perfect 25-0 in his career.

Haney is scheduled to put the WBC lightweight title on the line on May 29 when he faces Jorge Linares in Las Vegas.