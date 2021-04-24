Ryan Garcia Withdraws from Javier Fortuna Fight to Focus on Health, Well-BeingApril 24, 2021
Ryan Garcia announced Saturday that he is pulling out of his scheduled July 9 fight against Javier Fortuna.
Mike Coppinger of The Athletic tweeted a screenshot of Garcia's Instagram post:
Garcia cited a desire to manage his "health and wellbeing" as the reason for calling off the fight. He also wrote: "I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self."
The Garcia vs. Fortuna clash had been scheduled to headline a card on DAZN. It has yet to be announced if there will be a replacement main event.
Garcia, 22, is one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport. He owns a perfect career record of 21-0, with 18 of those wins coming by way of knockout.
In his most recent bout, KingRy beat Luke Campbell by seventh-round technical knockout to become the interim WBC lightweight champion.
Garcia had been set to put that interim title on the line against Fortuna, who is a 31-year-old former WBA (Regular) super featherweight champion.
Fortuna is 36-2-1 with two no-contests, and he has won 25 of his fights via knockout. Fortuna had been set to enter the Garcia fight on a three-bout winning streak.
The winner of Garcia vs. Fortuna would have become a mandatory opponent for WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, who is a perfect 25-0 in his career.
Haney is scheduled to put the WBC lightweight title on the line on May 29 when he faces Jorge Linares in Las Vegas.
Ryan Garcia Withdraws from Javier Fortuna Fight to Focus on Health, Well-Being