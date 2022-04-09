Ranking the 10 Biggest Potential Steals of the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The NFL draft is all about maximizing value. While hitting on a top-10 pick usually means adding at least a Pro Bowl-caliber player, finding future starters throughout the draft is the key to winning the event.

Draft steals come in all shapes and sizes. Travis Kelce fell to the third round of the 2013 draft following a collegiate career that included a yearlong suspension in 2010 for failing a drug test. Richard Sherman was taken on Day 3 because of his questionable athleticism.

Teams that can identify these potential steals and utilize them in the right ways usually go on to be successful. It's no coincidence that both Kelce and Sherman have won Super Bowls.

The following players aren't expected to hear their names called in the first round based on Bleacher Report's latest big board. However, they all have the chance to bring better-than-expected returns for the team that drafts them.

Here, we'll rank the top potential steals in the draft, starting with 10 and counting down to No. 1. Criteria for ranking included the likelihood the player actually breaks out, the prospect's ceiling and his positional value.