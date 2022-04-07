NCAA Frozen Four Hockey 2022: Schedule, Bracket, Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan and Denver are both strong teams, and it will be exciting to watch these two No. 1 seeds face off with a place in the championship game on the line. However, the two teams have taken different paths to make it to this point.

For Michigan, it has been relying on its potent offense. The Wolverines have scored 12 total goals in their past two wins. They beat American International 5-3 in the first round and notched a 7-4 victory over Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Denver has been finding ways to win low-scoring games in the tournament. The Pioneers won 3-2 against UMass Lowell in the first round and then recorded a 2-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth, a program that won back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019.

Denver's defense is clearly playing well, with junior goaltender Magnus Chrona tallying 40 saves and allowing only three goals over the team's past two victories. But the Swede and the Pioneers' defensive unit will have their hands full trying to slow Michigan's high-powered attack.

The Wolverines' roster is loaded with future NHL talent. They have four players who were selected within the top five picks in the 2021 draft: sophomore defenseman Owen Power (No. 1 to Buffalo Sabres), sophomore forward Matty Beniers (No. 2 to Seattle Kraken), freshman defenseman Luke Hughes (No. 4 to New Jersey Devils) and sophomore forward Kent Johnson (No. 5 to Columbus Blue Jackets).

Michigan has won six straight games, which included the Big Ten tournament title, and it seems unlikely it will cool off now. Although Denver is a formidable opponent, the Wolverines have too many star players for the Pioneers to defend.

Expect Michigan to win by at least two goals and advance to the final.

Prediction: Michigan wins