Fans Predict What's Next for Cody Rhodes After His WWE Return

"Next Monday, Reigns holds an open challenge for the WWE title only. Rhodes answers and wins. He feuds with KO for a few months before Edge becomes his main feud leading into SummerSlam." (@rthomp75)

While a scenario like this would create buzz, it feels way too early for the company to put the WWE title on Rhodes, especially after the promo he delivered on Monday's Raw.

The American Nightmare wants to win the title because he has earned that right, not because WWE handed it to him to pop some headlines. That means he is going to climb his way up the ladder first.

If he wins the belt within weeks of returning to WWE, the company and Rhodes will have to deal with people saying the only reason he won it was so WWE could show up AEW in some way.

Rhodes needs more time to reestablish himself in WWE. The story will be a lot more satisfying for both him and the fans if he works his way to the title by proving he has become a top star over the past six years.