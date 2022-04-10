WNBA Draft 2022: Start Time, Schedule, Round 1 Order and Mock Predictions

0 of 5

G Fiume/Getty Images

After spending a few years in the wilderness, the Atlanta Dream put themselves on a path back to relevancy ahead of the 2022 WNBA draft.

The Dream acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics in a deal that saw Washington move back two spots to No. 3. In a draft wherein two players have separated themselves from the pack, it is clear that Atlanta is looking at Kentucky's Rhyne Howard or Baylor's NaLyssa Smith.

Washington created some intrigue as well, with many fans wondering which player left head coach Mike Thibault feeling comfortable enough to trade back.

All eyes are on the Dream and Mystics heading into the draft, which will begin Monday at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN.

Here's a look ahead to the event.