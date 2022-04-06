Dolphins' Team Needs in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

The Miami Dolphins will not feature in the 2022 NFL draft until the third round.

In fact, the AFC East will not have its name called much over the three-day event since it is down to four selections in late April.

Miami used the first-round pick it acquired from the San Francisco 49ers to trade for Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins also traded their second-round pick to Kansas City.

The Dolphins will not be on the clock until the 102nd overall pick, but they can still find some value with their four selections. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel came to the franchise from San Francisco, who landed George Kittle, Elijah Mitchell and Jauan Jennings in the fifth round or later.

McDaniel and his staff need to bank on some of the draft tips gained from his time in San Francisco to maximize the value of its one third-round pick, one fourth-round selection and two seventh-round choices.