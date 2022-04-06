Top Takeaways from Giannis, Bucks vs. DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

1 of 2

In order to repeat as NBA champions, the Bucks will likely need Giannis Antetokounmpo to help power them through the playoffs. The 27-year-old is the team's best player, and he's one of the biggest stars in the league.

However, Milwaukee's balance and depth are equally important. Antetokounmpo can't do everything by himself, especially in games like Tuesday's, when he had five fouls and was limited to 24 minutes. But the Bucks have proved they can have success without relying too much on their superstar, especially when Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are both healthy and on the court.

Milwaukee had seven players score double-digit points against Chicago, with Brook Lopez (28 points), Middleton (19) and Antetokounmpo (18) leading the way. Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen each tallied 13 points while coming off the bench.

"I thought everybody, the roster, just the depth, everybody played well tonight, or a lot of guys played well," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I do think they were throwing a lot of bodies at [Antetokounmpo], throwing an extra double team, and I thought he read it and played with his teammates well. I liked the way he played."

Even though Milwaukee has only three regular-season games remaining, it needs to keep playing well. It is tied with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat, so the team is still battling to get the best possible seed.

Plus, the Bucks will want to build momentum for the playoffs, where they will look to make another deep run. And because of the balance and depth they have alongside Antetokounmpo, there's a good chance that will happen. Expect more performances where Milwaukee gets strong showings from a bunch of players as it continues to show why it's among the NBA's top teams.