Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card

Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match CardApril 6, 2022
The dust has only just begun to settle following an incredibly newsworthy WrestleMania Weekend, and fans are looking to what lies ahead already.
For the first time since 2005, The Show of Shows will go Hollywood next April for WrestleMania 39. WWE has confirmed it will again take place over two nights, meaning the company will need plenty of exciting attractions to draw as large of a crowd as possible to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
A majority of the matches at WrestleMania 38 couldn't have been predicted a few months ago due to coming together on a whim. Despite the rushed build for some bouts and an overreliance on celebrities, the two-night showpiece received rave reviews on the whole from fans.
Thus, there's no telling what the WWE landscape will look like in one year's time. Superstars are coming and going a regular basis, and when you factor in call-ups and injuries, formulating a logical lineup is nearly impossible.
Nonetheless, it's always fun to at least attempt to analyze what a WrestleMania card will consist of a full year in advance. If WWE plays its cards right, these five marquee matches could be feasible for next year's Showcase of the Immortals.
The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
If we don't get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, there are going to be plenty of frustrated fans in attendance that night.
Reigns has always been the ideal opponent for The Rock since The Great One quietly retired from the ring in April 2016. He even attempted to enforce his cousin's Royal Rumble win in 2015 despite the two getting booed out of the building due the crowd's disdain for The Big Dog at that time.
Reigns turning heel in 2020 made the story of this match infinitely more compelling. The WWE Universe held out hope we'd finally watch them collide in Dallas, but no such luck.
With WrestleMania hitting Hollywood next spring, it would be fitting for Rock's last match ever to take place on that pay-per-view. It would be yet another feather in the cap of The Tribal Chief and easily the biggest "money match" WWE can produce at this moment.
The Rock's schedule is constantly changing, of course, so it's far from official. That said, it's now or never, and WrestleMania 39 provides the perfect circumstance for this dream match to become a reality.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch
This is another sure-fire pick for WrestleMania 39, unless WWE fails to resist the urge to book the bout before then.
By 2023, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey will have been five years in the making. They were originally scheduled to go one-on-one at Survivor Series 2018 in a battle for brand supremacy before an injury to The Man caused the contest to be cancelled.
It was then pushed back to WrestleMania 35, but Charlotte Flair being added turned it into a Triple Threat. The only interaction they've had since then was on the post-Royal Rumble Raw where the former MMA star teased challenging Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 only to set her sights on The Queen instead.
Needless to say, there is unfinished business between them that must be settled on a stage such as WrestleMania, regardless of whether any gold is up for grabs.
Both women are coming off losses at WrestleMania 38, but they are virtually guaranteed to rebound in the months ahead. Interest in this match won't be high as it once was come next spring, but it remains a WrestleMania-worthy main event.
Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes
Few Superstars were likely as thrilled to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 than Randy Orton given their rich history.
The Viper is largely responsible for seeing a star in Rhodes and bringing it out of him in The Legacy. Once that group ran its course in 2010, they traded wins in the years that followed up until the former All Elite Wrestling star's abrupt exit in May 2016.
Rhodes went on to completely reinvent himself as The American Nightmare and win gold in multiple promotions. Him against Orton is a much bigger bout now and could even be contested for a championship, ideally with Rhodes in chase mode.
Heel Orton would be needed for this storyline to be WrestleMania-worthy. Rhodes can claim The Viper has been content staying put in WWE for years, while Orton can fire back and mention how his former stablemate is destined to be a failure no matter what.
The in-ring chemistry is clearly there, and a win over The Viper would only further establish Rhodes as a main event player and world championship contender.
Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair
It may seem like we're simply swapping the two women's matches from WrestleMania 38 for WrestleMania 39, but this contest makes as much sense as any other.
Bianca Belair's fantastic first two years on the main roster have included back-to-back titles at WrestleMania over two of the company's Four Horsewomen: Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. She also beat Bayley multiple times to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship following WrestleMania 37.
That only leaves one woman in the group Belair has yet to conquer: Charlotte Flair.
The two have a bit of history from early 2020 when The Queen returned to NXT briefly and knocked off Belair in her first match back on the show. They ran it back in an awesome bout for the Raw Women's Championship last October, but The EST of WWE won after her rival got herself intentionally disqualified.
A rematch must be in order eventually, and WrestleMania season next year would be the perfect time to make it happen. Assuming Belair and Flair stay put on their current shows at least until the draft in October, it's possible WWE holds off on booking this bout until then.
Let it be known that Belair doesn't need to beat Flair so she can be "legitimized;" that's already been accomplished. Neither woman has been pinned one-on-one at WrestleMania, though, and that story writes itself.
Gable Steveson vs. Brock Lesnar
Gable Steveson is on the fast track to superstardom in WWE if his WrestleMania debut was any indication.
As an Olympic gold medalist, he will have a certain legitimacy about him that few others share. That's without knowing what his development has looked like, but his passion for pro wrestling should make him a natural.
Steveson told The MMA Hour in March that Brock Lesnar is his ultimate dream opponent in WWE, for obvious reasons. What some may not know is that The Beast Incarnate played a pivotal role during his amateur wrestling career and paved the way for him to join WWE.
Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) reported in August that Lesnar had signed on for "at least" eight more matches with the company and that his deal was expected to run through WrestleMania 39. His latest loss to Roman Reigns on Sunday felt like his swan song, but all signs seem to be pointing to him resurfacing sooner rather than later.
As unbelievable as this match may appear on paper, Lesnar would surely go above and beyond to put the 21-year-old over and lend him credibility.
In order for this to happen, Steveson will need to be heavily protected and built up before then, but simply sharing the spotlight with The Beast at WrestleMania would be enough to boost his profile.
