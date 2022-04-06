Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The dust has only just begun to settle following an incredibly newsworthy WrestleMania Weekend, and fans are looking to what lies ahead already.

For the first time since 2005, The Show of Shows will go Hollywood next April for WrestleMania 39. WWE has confirmed it will again take place over two nights, meaning the company will need plenty of exciting attractions to draw as large of a crowd as possible to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A majority of the matches at WrestleMania 38 couldn't have been predicted a few months ago due to coming together on a whim. Despite the rushed build for some bouts and an overreliance on celebrities, the two-night showpiece received rave reviews on the whole from fans.

Thus, there's no telling what the WWE landscape will look like in one year's time. Superstars are coming and going a regular basis, and when you factor in call-ups and injuries, formulating a logical lineup is nearly impossible.

Nonetheless, it's always fun to at least attempt to analyze what a WrestleMania card will consist of a full year in advance. If WWE plays its cards right, these five marquee matches could be feasible for next year's Showcase of the Immortals.