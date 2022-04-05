Masters Odds 2022: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field

0 of 2

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

One of the best approaches to betting a golf major is to bank on golfers with previous title experience.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have been two of the best major tournament golfers over the last five years.

Johnson is a constant fixture in the top 10 at majors and won The Masters in 2020.

Koepka always seems to raise his game during the major tournament circuit and that is backed up by his three top-10 finishes at majors in 2021.

Koepka does not have a victory at Augusta National Golf Club, but he owns four major victories from other tournaments that will help him deal with any pressure that comes with being at, or near, the top of the leaderboard over the weekend.

Hideki Matsuyama beat out a list of household names to win The Masters in 2021, but he may not be in the mix again this April.

Matsuyama has been dealing with a back injury lately and he has not had the best season on the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau falls into a similar category as Matsuyama going into Augusta because he just returned from an extended injury layoff.

Even if he was healthy, DeChambeau might not be a strong pick at Augusta because of how he approaches the game and what the golf course requires out of golfers.