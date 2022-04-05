NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Predictions, Updated Standings for No. 1 Pick

3 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This race is always fascinating for a variety of reasons, but the intrigue compounds this season due to the lack of a consensus top prospect in this class.

It's not that the draft lacks elite talent, but rather that there are (at least) three potential centerpieces at the top. Which one goes first overall might depend on which team lands the pick.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren can anchor a defense and splash shots from the perimeter. He might be more of a finisher than shot-creator, though, so teams without top table-setters might look beyond him. For those that have them, though, like the Pistons (Cade Cunningham) and Thunder (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey), Holmgren could be the perfect co-star to complement their in-house building blocks.

Auburn's Jabari Smith is a 6'10" sharpshooter with enviable versatility on defense. His spacing and scoring combo could do wonders for Orlando's frontcourt and offense in general. Get him to Indiana, and he'd take some of the offensive heat away from young guards Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte.

Duke's Paolo Banchero might be the most self-sufficient scorer among the three, and he has enough vision to find open teammates. He is a bit of a ball-stopper, though, and his defensive effort isn't always where you'd want it. But for a team seeking an instant-impact scorer, like the Blazers or Spurs, Banchero could easily sit atop their draft boards.