NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After April 4

Western Conference Playoff Standings

1. Phoenix Suns (62-16)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (55-23)

3. Golden State Warriors (50-29)

4. Dallas Mavericks (49-30)

5. Denver Nuggets (47-32)

6. Utah Jazz (46-32)

Play-In Positions

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34)

8. Los Angeles Clippers (39-40)

9. New Orleans Pelicans (34-44)

10. San Antonio Spurs (33-45)

11. Los Angeles Lakers (31-47)





The Lakers are two games back of the Spurs with four games left in the regular season. They need to go 3-1 or 4-0, with the Spurs losing out or going 1-3. Considering the Lakers are on a six-game losing streak, the task seems all but impossible.

The final stretch for the purple and gold features road games against Phoenix, Golden State, Denver and then ends with a home game against Oklahoma City. The top-seeded Suns could give them a break if they rest players, but Golden State and Denver will be motivated to not drop in the standings.

LeBron James missed Sunday's game against Denver with a left ankle injury, but is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix. If he's unable to play this week, don't expect the Lakers to pull off a miracle.

There is a chance the Spurs stumble down the stretch, especially with Dejounte Murray struggling with an illness. The All-Star guard revealed on Twitter Monday that he's lost "7-8 pounds and been feeling awful", which doesn't bode well for his availability this week. The Spurs get Denver, Minnesota, Golden State and Dallas to close the season. They could very well drop 3 or 4 games, but the Lakers aren't likely to do their part.

At the top of the play-in positions sits Minnesota, which has an outside shot at vaulting past the Jazz this week. They are 1.5 games back of Utah and close out the season with home games against Washington, San Antonio and Chicago. There's a very good chance they win all three.

As for Utah, they've lost six of the last seven, with that lone win coming against the Lakers. Donovan Mitchell and company are having trouble holding onto leads and seem primed for a disappointing collapse. Fortunately for them, they have a favorable schedule, playing Memphis, Oklahoma City and Phoenix on the road and then Portland at home. They need to win at least two of those games to stave off the Timberwolves. Phoenix might help them out by resting starters, but it's not guaranteed. Look for the Timberwolves to push past them.

As for the other spots, the Clippers are locked into the No. 8 seed, while the Pelicans aren't likely to drop below the Spurs considering Murray's illness.





Prediction: 6. Minnesota 7. Utah 8. L.A Clippers 9. New Orleans 10. San Antonio