MLB 2022 Predictions for the Winner of MVP, Cy Young and Every Major Award

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

We'll know in about seven months which players and coaches have captured Major League Baseball's top awards for the 2022 season, but actually waiting that long sounds like a drag.

So, might as well have some fun and make some predictions.

Ahead are our picks for who'll take home the five biggest awards in the American League and National League: Comeback Player of the Year, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, the Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player.

When necessary, we looked to historical precedent in determining our choices. But for the most part, we simply consulted our hunches. The resulting list strikes a nice balance between predictions that are about what you would expect and others that are bound to surprise you.

Though the focus will mainly be on our picks to win each award, we'll drop plenty of other names along the way.