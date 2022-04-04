WWE Rumors: Reviewing Top Buzz Following WrestleMania 38

1 of 3

WWE.com

While not the most impressive match of Wrestlemania weekend, Saturday night's finale between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Kevin Owens was one of its most memorable.

Austin hadn't competed in a sanctioned match in 19 years, and he and Owens put on a thrilling physical fight—in the ring, through the crowd and up the entranceway. However, the streetfight that unfolded was not guaranteed to happen.

The WWE advertised Austin's return as a segment on the Kevin Owens Show. The WWE legend did spend some time chatting with Owens in the ring, but he couldn't refuse Owens' challenge of a no-holds-barred match to cap the evening.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway), WWE kept plans for the match secret, even backstage, in case Austin didn't feel comfortable working a full-on match. Owens was reportedly informed of the plan back in January, but a final decision wasn't made until just before Wrestlemania.

This feels credible for a few reasons. For one, Austin is 57 years old and hasn't wrestled an entire match in nearly two decades. He likely had no interest in a subpar performance. Secondly, if WWE knew months in advance that Austin would perform, the company probably would have promoted the heck out of it.

Surprises and swerves are part of the business, but Austin remains one of the biggest stars in WWE's history. His return to in-ring competition was a massive deal.

Austin's appearance on Sunday also suggests that WWE had a Plan B in place. His confrontation with McMahon and Pat McAfee was memorable in its own right, and appearing on back-to-back nights would have generated plenty of buzz even without an official match.