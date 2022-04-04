Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Targets for NBA Week 23

0 of 3

The final week of the NBA regular season comes with countless different motivations for the league's 30 teams.

The most prominent motivation for either teams locked into their playoff seeds, or franchises completing their tank job is that bench players should get more run.

Nine teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention and most of them are relying on backups and former G-League stars to get them through the final week.

Over at the top of the standings, Phoenix and Memphis already know they will be the top two seeds in the Western Conference.

That may lead to more time for role players off the bench in order to give the starters some extra rest prior to the grind of the postseason.

Both situations should open up time for some unlikely fantasy basketball stars to emerge and help your team in a playoff matchup.