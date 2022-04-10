Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card

6 of 7

Roman Reigns wasted two segments this week just to only say the future of The Bloodline is for The Usos to go after the Raw Tag Team Championship. Nothing was addressed about how the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be defended going forward.

The closest thing to a tease that he would start a new feud was when Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted the SmackDown promo, only to receive a hug from The Tribal Chief and two superkicks from Jimmy and Jey. He looked like a fool, but WWE will be so much more concerned with how Reigns appears going forward that his opponents will likely be booked like this quite often.

There's a chance WWE just slots in Nakamura for a title shot at this event to give The Head of the Table someone to beat. Nobody would justifiably think the belts would change hands, but it's a B-level event, so WWE won't put too much effort into making it special.

An alternative, though, would be Drew McIntyre becoming No. 1 contender. He defeated Sami Zayn by count-out recently and could be transitioning into a full feud with him, but it could just as easily be a stopgap to determine The Scottish Warrior is the next in line for a title opportunity.

Zayn already referred to McIntyre as the toughest person on the roster, so he's meant to be viewed as the biggest possible threat to Reigns. Why not just go straight into that rivalry?

We should soon get a better indication of WWE's mindset. If Nakamura beats one of The Usos and McIntyre just goes deeper into his feud with Zayn, it means WWE is holding off on McIntyre vs. Reigns until Hell in a Cell or Money in the Bank.