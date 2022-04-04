WWE WrestleMania 2022: Cody Rhodes and Biggest Winners, Losers from PPV

1 of 6

WrestleMania 38 featured the return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to action for the first time in 19 years, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battling in a blockbuster main event for the top two championships in WWE and two quality women's title matches. But when all was said and done, the biggest takeaway from the two-night extravaganza was Cody Rhodes' return to the company after six years away.

Rhodes, the young star who departed the company in 2016 in search of his own identity and determined to forge his own path, returned to the company that gave him his first exposure as a bigger star than ever before.

Do not believe it? Listen to the crowd erupt as his music plays and he rises from beneath the stage.

The American Nightmare, once a prince, returned to the company as a king. He was no longer "Dusty Rhodes' kid" but, rather, his own man. He traveled the world, built his reputation and revolutionized the industry by starting All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. And when it was time to move on, he did.

Saturday marked was a homecoming, a return for Rhodes to the company in which he has plenty of history and for which his father prepared so many of today's top stars. The pageantry of the return and the quality of the match made for an unforgettable moment that only added fuel to Rhodes' "bet on yourself" mentality.

On a weekend featuring some of the biggest stars in wrestling history and a match billed as the biggest ever, it was the man once trapped in the creative hell that was Stardust who stood on the grandest stage the industry has to offer and stole the show.