WWE WrestleMania 38 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 2

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar.

For the third time in WrestleMania history, those two industry giants squared off in the main event of WrestleMania, this time with the stakes higher than ever before. The WWE and Universal Championships were on the line in a Winner Takes All match that would shape the future of Raw and SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

With two world titles and bragging rights on the line, the most heated rivalry in the company came to a head in the show-closing contest of Sunday's WrestleMania 38 action.

Who emerged with the gold and what went down on the rest of the card when Superstars settled grudges and tag titles were decided?

Find out now with this recap of night two of the 2022 Showcase of the Immortals.