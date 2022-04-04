Cody Rhodes Is Back and Top Talking Points After WWE WrestleMania 38 Results

1 of 5

Six years ago, Rhodes decided to take a chance on himself. After growing frustrated, Rhodes requested his release from WWE and set out on a journey to change pro wrestling.

He went to several promotions like Ring of Honor, Impact, NJPW and other indies to establish himself as one of the best in the business, but it was starting AEW with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that changed everything.

The American Nightmare was a cornerstone of AEW programming in its first couple of years and an executive behind the curtain, so it came as a shock to many people when it was revealed that he was leaving AEW and re-signing with WWE.

When he arrived on the stage at WrestleMania, the crowd exploded with cheers. The WWE Universe was happy to see Dusty's son back in the biggest promotion in the world, and he got the same love after he and Seth Rollins tore the house down with an incredible performance.

Now that Rhodes is back, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. How long will Rhodes be here? Who will be his first major feud? Will he ever win the world title? Is he the only star from AEW who will jump ship?

All of that will be revealed in time, but for now, we can celebrate the fact that in the span of six years, Rhodes turned himself from a midcard character wearing facepaint into one of the biggest names in the industry.