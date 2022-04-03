WWE WrestleMania 2022: Will Sunday's Matches Be Able to Top Saturday's Card?

0 of 3

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

WrestleMania 38 is once again a two-night affair, and Saturday's action set a pretty high bar for Night 2.

While the opening night wasn't flawless, and some of the early matches could be considered throwaways, the quality ramped up with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Belair and Lynch put on a clinic of momentum shifts, false finishes and in-ring storytelling. Lynch looked to finish the match early with a flurry of offense, but the stronger Belair managed to outlast and eventually defeat the champion. It was a tremendous match that kick-started a strong finish to Saturday night.

The (perhaps not-so) surprising WWE return of Cody Rhodes brought a ton of energy to the AT&T Stadium crowd. His match with Seth Rollins lived up to the hype too, with both men feeding off the crowd, trading big moves and looking very evenly matched. Rhodes got the win and appears poised for a big push moving forward.

The SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair brought the energy down a little, but it was a solid mix of physical fighting and technical wrestling. The finish—before Flair won, she tapped to Rousey's armbar, but the ref was down and unaware—left plenty unsettled in this ongoing feud.

Then, we got the return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in what was supposed to be an appearance on The KO Show, but it turned into a no-holds-barred street fight with Kevin Owens. It wasn't a technical masterpiece, but it was a fun brawl and a welcome return after 19 years for Austin. It was a fantastic finish to Night 1 and left plenty for Sunday to live up to.

It's hard to imagine Sunday's card being more impressive, but these three highly anticipated matches could help put it on par with Saturday.