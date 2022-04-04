Booking WWE's Top Feuds of 2022 After WrestleMania 38 Results

1 of 4

Credit: WWE

Sometimes, you have to strike while the iron is hot. There is no hotter iron than that of Cody Rhodes, who made a triumphant return to WWE Saturday night at WrestleMania, drawing one of the biggest pops of the night and somehow overshadowing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to the ring in the night's main event.

Considering the momentum that is on WWE's side after luring one of the founding fathers of AEW back, and the overwhelmingly positive reaction Rhodes' return generated, the creative team has to go all-in with The American Nightmare.

He will undoubtedly appear Monday on Raw and it would behoove WWE to capitalize on the interest in the second-generation star. The best way to do that? Introduce a feud with Roman Reigns over the WWE Championship.

Reigns left WrestleMania with the WWE and Universal Championships and will surely need to drop the red brand's top prize sooner rather than later. Book the match with Rhodes, have them square off as soon as WrestleMania Backlash, and reap the rewards.

Reigns can take cheap shots, asking what small pond Rhodes swam out of to get back to WWE. Rhodes can remind The Tribal Chief that he already has one win over him (Battleground 2013) and the only reason The Head of the Table is in that position is that The American Nightmare was not around to keep it from happening.

Easy booking that makes sense and gives fans something beyond the excitement of Rhodes to bite into will spawn better results than if WWE lets Rhodes cool down even a little bit. Introduce it, move ahead and put the plans in place for the former AEW EVP to challenge the top dog in WWE for one of its most prestigious prizes.