2022 NBA Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions Based on Late-Season Buzz

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

James Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers midseason, though at one point, he appeared set to stay in Brooklyn long-term.

According to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, the pair "went on a trip to Greece this past summer, and the guard twice reassured Durant that he'd sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term, according to league sources."

In January, Dan Feldman of ProBasketballTalk reported that Harden was "frustrated" by Kyrie Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated, meaning he was away from the team until January and wasn't able to play home games until recently.

Harden may be among the players reportedly frustrated with Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers too. According to The Ringer's Wosny Lambre (h/t Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia), several players are "not feeling" Rivers.

While a return to Brooklyn feels incredibly unlikely, Harden could reevaluate things with Irving's situation largely resolved. Irving has stated his intent to remain with the Nets.

"When I look at my teammates and I look at what we have as an organization. I'm looking for the long run," Irving said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

While a Nets reunion may not happen, expect Harden opt-out of his player option and test the market this offseason. Harden agreed to opt-in upon being traded, according to The Athletic's Rich Hofmann, but that has yet to become official. Anything short of a deep playoff run could cause him to reverse course.

Prediction: Harden tests free agency

