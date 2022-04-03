Ronda Rousey Losing Was the Right Call and More WWE WrestleMania 38 Hot Takes

3 of 4

For Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania 38 was a homecoming.

After six years away from WWE, The American Nightmare returned a self-made star. This was not Stardust returning to the company after a run of indie shows in which he got over with a niche audience and came running back to WWE at the first sign of interest.

No, Rhodes left WWE to go make his own star and he did. He rose to prominence as a member of Bullet Club, earned indie credibility in Ring of Honor, got over with the hardcore fans on The Young Bucks' Being The Elite YouTube show and proceeded to co-create All Elite Wrestling. He accepted reality-show deals and co-hosts The Go Big Show on TNT.

Rhodes was not someone lucky to be back in the good graces of Vince McMahon but, rather, someone the Chairman of the Board wanted back. It's good he did, too, because Rhodes' return to the company that introduced him to wrestling fans around the world was a necessity to his legacy.

After all, WWE was the one mountain he had never climbed.

He had succeeded at every other venture possible. He helped revolutionize the sports entertainment industry with the creation of AEW and proved he could be a star beyond the company he, the Bucks and Kenny Omega created. But there was still that one, lingering question: Could he have reached the heights that he had in WWE?

This is the same WWE that had dressed him in a jumpsuit, painted his face and turned him into an extraterrestrial in the last days of his previous run. The same company that cut off his momentum any time he got rolling. Could Rhodes maintain his star power in this company?

If the reception for his return and his performance on the grand stage was any indication, the answer is a resounding "yes."

Rhodes entered Saturday's show a bonafide star and the fans treated him like one, rewarding him with a warm homecoming and one of the loudest ovations in recent memory. It felt like a big deal, a truly monumental moment for both the performer and the company.

For Rhodes' legacy, it was the first step in proving he can do the one thing missing from his legacy: conquer WWE as a true main event star.