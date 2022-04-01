WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 1April 1, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 1
The most important weekend in WWE kicked off Friday with a special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown.
The Intercontinental Championship was up for grabs as Ricochet defended against Angel and Humberto, two tag team specialists who scored upset victories over The One and Only a week ago.
Happy Corbin delivered a special edition of Happy Talk and the latest Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner was crowned in a massive battle royal headlined by United States champion Finn Balor.
Who earned key victories and what did WWE have in store for fans in its last opportunity to hype up The Showcase of the Immortals?
Find out with this recap of the April 1 episode.
Match Card
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring: The Viking Raiders, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Robert Roode, Reggie, R-Truth, Damian Priest, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Mansour, Madcap Moss, Finn Balor, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews
- Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet vs. Humberto vs. Angel
- Happy Talk with...Angela the sword?
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The pop for Balor was reflective of a star who should be wrestling Saturday or Sunday night.
Azeez and Shanky's showdown made for a memorable moment between big men.
Priest's elimination, outside of the final four or so, was an interesting booking choice, to say the least.
Featuring: The Viking Raiders, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Robert Roode, Reggie, R-Truth, Damian Priest, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Finn Balor, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews, Tommaso Ciampa and T-Bar
Happy Corbin made his presence felt midway through the battle royal, cheering on buddy Moss. The inadvertent distraction provided by Corbin nearly led to his jester's elimination, but Ciampa could not send him packing.
With the unrealistic possibilities dispatched, Balor stunned Priest with a kick and sent him to the floor. Moments later, Moss eliminated Ziggler and Roode, then sent a charging Balor to the floor to score the biggest win of his career.
This was a less-than-stellar battle royal, little more than an excuse to get these stars on the show. There was no story involved, just guys throwing punches and kicks en route to Moss scoring the win by eliminating a guy that was far too good to be stuck in an afterthought of a match like this.
It is nice, though, to see WWE going all-in with a young star like Moss. He has earned that trust, delivering two breakout performances against Drew McIntyre and proving himself a talented athlete in the process. A questionable on-air persona may stunt his growth but a win of this magnitude suggests the company may have plans for him in the aftermath of WrestleMania.
Grade
C
Top Moments
Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship
- The confrontation between the heels popped the crowd hinting that they may make better rivals than partners.
- The finish was phenomenal. Ricochet's ability to do what no other Superstar can, thanks to his unmatched athleticism and aerial arsenal.
A week after losing two singles matches against Los Lotharios, Intercontinental champion Ricochet defended against Angel and Humberto in a Triple Threat match.
This was a good, hard-fought wrestling match, maybe even better than expected. Angel and Humberto have great chemistry as both partners and, as we saw later in the match, opponents. The crowd in Dallas was surprisingly into the idea of Los Lotharios sparring, something that may have raised a few eyebrows backstage.
It should have, at least.
A jaw-dropping finisher saw Ricochet deliver the 630 to Angel before popping right up and delivering the Recoil to Humberto for the win.
Ricochet winning was never really in question and Michael Cole's enthusiastic call, putting him over as one of the must-see Superstars in WWE, suggests he will play a much bigger role on Friday nights post-WrestleMania.
Grade
B
Top Moments
The Women's Division Takes Center Stage
Michael Cole and Pat McAfee discussing recent dissension between the champions continues to hint at the demise of their partnership post-WrestleMania.
Video from earlier in the day caught Rousey training for her match against Charlotte Flair with friend Baszler. The Royal Rumble winner cut a promo on Flair that once again reminded fans that she would be so much more effective as a heel.
The Rousey-Flair hype video did more to create genuine excitement for the SmackDown women's title match than anything to this point. WWE's production team is straight fire.
"Every woman wanting to be me and every man wanting to be with me...that's cool," Flair said in her in-arena promo, channeling 1999 Sable.
The teams of Shayna Baszler and Natalya and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan watched from ringside as women's tag team champions Carmella and Queen Zelina squared off with Sasha Banks and Naomi in a non-title match, 48 hours before a huge Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania.
A fairly standard match saw Banks and Naomi score the win, the latter scoring the pinfall on Zelina with a moonsault.
The contest put the spotlight on the tag team division ahead of WrestleMania and, more importantly, protected all involved by not attempting to be more than it needed to be. The lack of a big pull-apart brawl is surprising given how much WWE likes to book those.
Banks and Naomi's win here is an ominous sign for the title hopes as booking typically suggests the team that stood tall on the last show before the premium live event is doomed to lose.
The hype for Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey went into overdrive with a pre-taped promo from the latter, a video package and an in-ring promo from the champion. It was nice to see the match get the spotlight by taking up the entire segment, but it would have been even better if there had been a stronger story to support the match.
Grade
C+
Top Moments