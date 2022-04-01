WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 1

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The most important weekend in WWE kicked off Friday with a special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown.

The Intercontinental Championship was up for grabs as Ricochet defended against Angel and Humberto, two tag team specialists who scored upset victories over The One and Only a week ago.

Happy Corbin delivered a special edition of Happy Talk and the latest Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner was crowned in a massive battle royal headlined by United States champion Finn Balor.

Who earned key victories and what did WWE have in store for fans in its last opportunity to hype up The Showcase of the Immortals?

Find out with this recap of the April 1 episode.