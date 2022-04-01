WWE WrestleMania Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Shane McMahon, Gable Steveson

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

WrestleMania 38 kicks off Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, with the first of a two-part extravaganza, and the mystery surrounding one of the night's most anticipated bouts has the WWE rumor mill buzzing.

Just who will emerge to face Seth Rollins as the mystery opponent hand-selected by Vince McMahon himself?

In the last two weeks, it has been assumed by fans at large that it would be Cody Rhodes, making his return to the company that gave him his first shot at stardom in the industry.

A new report by Dave Meltzer suggests it is not too late for those plans to change and hints at the star who could, conceivably, replace him.

The intrigue surrounding Rollins' match headlines this collection of WrestleMania rumors, which also includes an update on NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson and his possible role over the weekend.