Top Takeaways from Jimmy Butler, Heat vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Miami Heat got a much-needed win on Wednesday, topping the Boston Celtics 106-98. The victory clinched a playoff berth for Miami and gave the Heat a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference.

With a two-game lead over Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami stands a reasonable chance of securing one of the top two seeds and battling a play-in team to open the postseason. It was Miami's second-consecutive win and a big result for a team that has lost five of its last 10.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have now lost two in a row and lost an opportunity to grab the No. 1 seed. Boston has five games left to play and a brutal three-game stretch—at the Chicago Bulls, at the Milwaukee Bucks and at the Memphis Grizzlies—to finish the season.

Playing without starting center Robert Williams III (meniscus surgery), Boston hung with Miami for most of the game. However, the Heat defense stiffened late, Marcus Smart was ejected in the closing seconds, and Miami capped the fourth quarter with a 27-15 run.

The good news for Boston is that it should avoid a slide into the play-n field. It has a four-and-a-half-game lead over the seventh-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both Boston and Miami are headed to the postseason, and it wouldn't be a shock to see them meet there. Here are our biggest takeaways from Wednesday night's meeting in Boston.