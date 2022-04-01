AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the biggest wrestling weekend of the year, All Elite Wrestling wanted to stand out with a series of big matches on the April 1 edition of AEW Rampage.

Team Taz has been a thorn in the side of Keith Lee since he arrived in AEW. He would finally get his shot at Powerhouse Hobbs one on one.

The Young Bucks may be the best tag team in the world, but they were fighting one of the brightest young tag teams in AEW, Top Flight, on a winning streak since the return of Darius Martin.

In the second qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, The 22-year-old upstart Skye Blue would face one of AEW's top women Jamie Hayter.

House of Black has dominated the competition throughout AEW since reaching full strength, but Fuego del Sol challenged the group all the same. Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson would join him in a trios match against Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

We would hear from Dan Lambert's crew including TNT champion Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant as well as Kris Statlander following her recent evolution.

This show was jam-packed with top talent. This was certain to be an exciting hour of wrestling.