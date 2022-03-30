AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 30

3 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A red-hot crowd greeted Jay Lethal and Jon Moxley, representing the Blackpool Combat Club, as the two babyfaces squared off.

Lethal surprisingly controlled the pace throughout the commercial in what was a physical, hard-hitting match between two guys the fans at the University of South Carolina were eager to cheer. Moxley fought back and, despite a very game opponent, was able to secure the victory with the Paradigm Shift.

The match was fantastic. The physicality was off-the-charts. Moxley and Lethal beat the hell out of each other and managed to work in some great in-ring psychology along the way. The execution of the near-falls created high drama and had the fans on the edge of their seats.

Most knew Moxley would win but there were more than a few moments when that outcome looked to be in doubt. That is a testament to the match the competitors were able to put together. A hell of a match and one of the best on Dynamite this year.

Grade

A

Top Moments