AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 30
Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have made life a living hell for AEW world champion Hangman Page and tag team champions Jurassic Express of late and Wednesday on Dynamite, the trio known as Undisputed Elite had a title celebration.
What went down with the combustible elements at play and which side would leave the night with momentum on their side as a showdown draws near?
Darby Allin battled Andrade and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament kicked off with the arrival of a new signee to the company's women's division.
Match Card
- CM Punk vs. Max Caster
- Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson
- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo
- FTR vs. The Gunn Club
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. a new AEW acquisition
CM Punk vs. Max Caster
- Punk laughing and grinning after Caster's pre-match rap.
- "I wondered how long it would take to get a Will Smith reference. He didn't wait too long, did he?" said Tony Schiavone in reference to said rap.
- Jim Ross criticized the AEW stars for not going for pins often enough in an interesting call.
- Punk channeled Ric Flair, flipping over the top rope but unlike the legendary competitor, actually delivering the double ax handle.
- "Before my time in AEW is over, I will be world champion!" Punk exclaimed, sending a message loudly and clearly to both Hangman Page and Adam Cole following his victory.
- The sly, cunning facial expressions from MJF foretold a villain ready to stab his closest friends in the back.
CM Punk continued his recent trend of working with tag team competitors in singles matches as he squared off with The Acclaimed's Max Caster in the night's opening match.
Caster shined, getting his fair share of offense in on Punk but in the end, it was the grizzled veteran who delivered an old-school piledriver and finished the rapper with the Anaconda Vise.
Backstage, FTR told MJF that there may be issues between him and Wardlow, but they are friends with both guys. The scarf-wearing heel reassured them all is well because when you're in The Pinnacle, you're always on top.
Grade
Top Moments
Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley
- Moxley played mind games with Lethal by putting his hands behind his back and daring him to lay in a forearm to the face.
- The psychology surrounding Moxley's injured knee was on-point and made for some great callbacks throughout.
- The false finish that saw Lethal counter the rear-naked choke was great and had fans thinking the former Ring of Honor champion might pull off the upset.
A red-hot crowd greeted Jay Lethal and Jon Moxley, representing the Blackpool Combat Club, as the two babyfaces squared off.
Lethal surprisingly controlled the pace throughout the commercial in what was a physical, hard-hitting match between two guys the fans at the University of South Carolina were eager to cheer. Moxley fought back and, despite a very game opponent, was able to secure the victory with the Paradigm Shift.
The match was fantastic. The physicality was off-the-charts. Moxley and Lethal beat the hell out of each other and managed to work in some great in-ring psychology along the way. The execution of the near-falls created high drama and had the fans on the edge of their seats.
Most knew Moxley would win but there were more than a few moments when that outcome looked to be in doubt. That is a testament to the match the competitors were able to put together. A hell of a match and one of the best on Dynamite this year.
Grade
A
Top Moments
FTR vs. The Gunn Club
- MJF disingenuously rooting on FTR from the commentary position was a great touch for a heel character that clearly cares only about himself and his own best interests.
- He continued to put FTR over, desperate in his attempts to prove that everything was ok within The Pinnacle.
- FTR mocking The Smoking Gunns was a laugh-out-loud moment, especially with Billy at ringside.
- Wardlow exploding into the arena, laying out security and getting dangerously close to MJF before being cut off by more guards, was a great angle and the crowd popped huge.
Austin and Colten Gunn hoped to enter tag team title contention with a win over FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Wednesday night but beating the best tag team in the company proved to be far more difficult than they could have even imagined.
This, despite controlling a large portion of the match.
FTR fought from underneath and, despite repeated interference from Billy Gunn, Harwood and Wheeler delivered the Big Rig to score the pinfall victory.
The match itself was well-wrestled, with an elite team working with a young tandem to help them grow and evolve. The interference from Billy hurt, and the arrival of Wardlow and everything that came with it overshadowed the match to an extent.
The post-match confrontation between FTR and MJF proved The Pinnacle as we know it is falling apart at the seams, one loss here or there away from disintegrating. FTR is clearly poised for a babyface turn and the team should find incredible success in that role given the fact that fans already respect and love them.
Grade
B-
Top Moments
Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz Return and Attack Jericho Appreciation Society
- Jericho referring to himself as "the revolutionary force in sports entertainment" was a great dig on the old opening to WWE TV.
- Kingston's selling of the whipping he received from Jericho's belt was probably very real, but he excelled at putting over the agony of the punishment at the hands of the JAS.
- The heat for the JAS was off the charts, proof that the new faction is working.
A backstage promo from the Jericho Appreciation Society gave way to an explosive brawl between the heel faction and the returning Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.
Fighting into the arena, the babyfaces were on top until the numbers game proved to be too much. The heels beat their rivals down, punishing them and leaving them in a heap before standing tall to the disapproval of the fans.
The eventual clash between these two teams, including whoever Kingston, Santana and Ortiz get to back them up, presumably at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, will be a hell of a brawl. This was a great beatdown and further established the dominance of the heels.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson
- William Regal took exception to the commentary team referring to Danielson as "one of" the greatest, showing the loyalty and admiration he has for The American Dragon.
- Yuta countering out of the Cattle Mutilation drew a huge ovation from the crowd.
- A defiant Yuta spit in the face of Danielson, a great visual that preceded a vicious stomping to the face by his opponent.
Wheeler Yuta remained determined to prove himself to William Regal and The Blackpool Combat Club as he squared off with Bryan Danielson in a match that took him one step closer to being the next breakout star in AEW.
The crowd in South Carolina was totally behind Yuta as he battled the best wrestler on the planet, unafraid of the challenge he presented. It was his unbridled determination that kept him in the match as long as he was. Eventually, the ferocity of Danielson proved too much but Yuta emerged stronger than he ever has been in AEW.
The young star is growing in popularity with every passing week and opportunities to have performances like this, against the masterful Danielson, will only help him get to where management believes he can go quicker.
Grade
B+
Top Moments