Predicting WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

The biggest show on the WWE calendar is already full of lackluster matches, but it will be the results at WrestleMania 38 that will anger wrestling fans.

There is no doubting Vince McMahon's impact on the business, but his ability to book exciting premium live events has waned. The two-night WrestleMania event is a spectacle, but the booking leading into the show and the outcomes on Saturday and Sunday will disappoint.

Here are the outcomes that are destined to drive fans wild.

Roman Reigns Just Wins

While there is little doubt that universal champion Roman Reigns has improved in the ring and on the mic, there are still many fans who feel his storyline has been repetitive and the payoff with another match against Brock Lesnar will be lackluster at best.

The WWE Universe is tired of Reigns' title reign, but it will likely continue for the foreseeable future. As much as Lesnar has become a beloved face in recent weeks, the company has hitched its wagon to Reigns.

With the chance that WWE will be doing away with the brand split, the company will need the new unified champion to be on Raw and SmackDown each week, something Lesnar likely wouldn't be willing to do.

The Tribal Chief is WWE's top star, and Vince McMahon will do anything to put him over, even if it means providing a main event the vast majority of fans have seen enough of.

Logan Paul Stands Tall

Wrestling fans spend the entire year following every storyline and building an interest in the characters, but it's important to remember that WrestleMania is not for the hardcore fans.

The biggest show of the year is for casual viewers.

With that in mind, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will sell for Logan Paul and put him over as victorious to help the company gain more mainstream attention and build a better relationship with the YouTube star.

WWE is looking for crossover appeal from other entertainment and sports genres, and while controversial in his antics, Paul has amassed a huge following that could translate to WWE programming.

With the company's desire to be entertainment first, fans will be disappointed when the Mysterios take the loss and Paul ends up knocking out The Miz anyway, completely embarrassing the business.

Sami Zayn Gets Embarrassed

The worst-case scenario in the bout between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville is that the WWE Superstar is just there to sell for the star of Jackass while not gaining any actual momentum from the experience.

Zayn has been tremendous during the build to the WrestleMania 38 match, but it feels like this will be a showcase where Knoxville embarrasses Zayn and hurts his credibility with hardcore and casual fans alike.

Instead of fighting for the U.S or intercontinental title in a ladder match the WWE Universe never forgets, Zayn will put over a performer who will likely never return to WWE programming.

Zayn is just too good to be wasted in a throwaway segment against Knoxville.

