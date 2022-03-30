Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster is in much better shape than it was a month ago.

Tom Brady's return from his short retirement played a major role in that change. The Bucs head into draft season with fewer flaws on their roster than they had before the quarterback reversed his plans.

Tampa Bay will be the favorite to win the NFC South, but it needs to add some pieces in the 2022 NFL draft to contend for a Super Bowl title.

Bruce Arians and his staff need to find extra protection for Brady, who will be 45 by the time the campaign starts. The departures of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa were covered with a trade for Shaq Mason, but one more starting-caliber offensive guard is required.

Tampa Bay could also use some help in two defensive spots. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are still free agents, and that should lead to the Buccaneers getting younger on the defensive line.

The Bucs should utilize April's draft to plan for the future at defensive back. They re-signed Carlton Davis, but they could lose Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency next offseason.