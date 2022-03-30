WWE WrestleMania 2022: Updated Match Card, Predictions for PPV

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's most prestigious event of the year, Wrestlemania 38, rolls through Dallas and AT&T Stadium this Saturday and Sunday, with a blockbuster card headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE and Universal Championships.

That monster main event isn't the only thing to look forward to at the two-night showpiece, though.

There are women's title matches that may well steal the show, celebrity appearances from those unafraid to make their mark inside the squared circle, a few grudge matches and surprises to boot.

Who can you expect to see with their arms raised in victory come the weekend?

Let's take a look.

Updated Match Card (Saturday)

The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (Prediction: Rousey)

Raw Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Prediction: Belair)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul (Prediction: Mysterios)

Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina (Prediction: Banks and Naomi)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (Prediction: New Day)

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent (Prediction: Mystery Opponent)

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (Prediction: McIntyre)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (Prediction: Usos)

Updated Match Card (Sunday)

Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Prediction: Reigns)

Edge vs. AJ Styles (Prediction: Edge)

Anything Goes match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (Prediction: Knoxville)

Triple Threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Prediction: RK-Bro)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (Prediction: Lashley)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Prediction: McAfee)



The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time

This year's event is headlined by a huge encounter between Reigns and Lesnar, with both of the top titles in WWE up for grabs. The culmination of a rivalry that dates back to SummerSlam in August, it feels very much like the most significant main event in recent history.

Lesnar has excelled in his new role as a fun-loving ass-kicker, while Reigns has evolved into the best character in wrestling as The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman has been a key figure in the feud, after his betrayal of Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January, and he will likely play a role in this one.

Lesnar will likely dominate the action, but Reigns is the franchise star of the company and WWE is eyeing a showdown with The Rock in Los Angeles at WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co).

Expect the almost 600-day reign of the universal champion to continue with a defining victory over The Beast Incarnate.

Women's Matches Primed to Steal the Show

Two of the most intense rivalries on the WrestleMania card are those for the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.

Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the blue brand's belt, while Bianca Belair looks to avenge a humiliating 26-second defeat at the hands of Becky Lynch for the Raw title.

Rousey will always bring the intensity and the match will likely excel with Flair involved.

Whether the former UFC star can shake off any ring rust to deliver the quality of performance that she did prior to her departure in 2019 will be the real question. Luckily, she will be sharing the ring with one of the best in the business, so the likelihood that the match delivers is enhanced significantly.

Belair and Lynch have feuded off and on since last summer, with Big Time Becks getting the best of The EST of WWE.

Recently, the titleholder injured Belair's throat and attempted to cut her hair. The former champ responded by snipping Lynch's locks instead.

Whereas there might be some uncertainty about Rousey's performance, there is no question that Belair and Lynch have tremendous in-ring chemistry as we have seen before.

If they are given the time a feud of their magnitude has earned on Saturday, expect The EST to be at the forefront of another Match of the Year candidate.

Rousey and Belair should leave with the titles.