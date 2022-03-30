Steelers' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers should not be content with their quarterback room.

Pittsburgh's free-agent signing of Mitchell Trubisky was a nice starting point for the position, but it may not be enough to be competitive in the AFC North.

Trubisky and Dwayne Haskins already had starting gigs in the NFL that did not end well for their respective reasons.

Mason Rudolph had his audition as Pittsburgh's No. 1 quarterback and did not do enough to gain confidence after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Pittsburgh, with the No. 20 overall pick, is likely too low to land one of the premier quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. However, the Steelers could put together some trade packages with the teams above them in the first-round draft order without mortgaging the rest of their draft.

The ideal positions to trade up, potentially for a quarterback, are right outside of the top 10, where a handful of franchises with established quarterbacks reside.