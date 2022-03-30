Steelers' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL DraftMarch 30, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers should not be content with their quarterback room.
Pittsburgh's free-agent signing of Mitchell Trubisky was a nice starting point for the position, but it may not be enough to be competitive in the AFC North.
Trubisky and Dwayne Haskins already had starting gigs in the NFL that did not end well for their respective reasons.
Mason Rudolph had his audition as Pittsburgh's No. 1 quarterback and did not do enough to gain confidence after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.
Pittsburgh, with the No. 20 overall pick, is likely too low to land one of the premier quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. However, the Steelers could put together some trade packages with the teams above them in the first-round draft order without mortgaging the rest of their draft.
The ideal positions to trade up, potentially for a quarterback, are right outside of the top 10, where a handful of franchises with established quarterbacks reside.
Trade Up to No. 11 with Washington
Potential Trade Details: Pittsburgh acquires No. 11 pick from Washington for Nos. 20, 84 and 225 picks
The Washington Commanders likely took themselves out of the first-round quarterback market by trading for Carson Wentz.
Washington gave up two selections in the 2022 NFL draft to land the former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts signal-caller. Accordingly, the NFC East side may look to trade back from the No. 11 overall pick to collect more picks to improve its roster around Wentz.
Washington holds two selections on the first two days of the draft—one in the first round and another in the second. If Pittsburgh wants to land one of the top quarterbacks, it could call Washington and offer two picks in addition to a swap of first-round selections.
Pittsburgh's ideal trade partner in the draft should be a team that has an established starting quarterback and needs extra draft picks. Washington fits the bill, and a potential deal could benefit both parties if the Commanders can add to their draft haul.
Move Up to No. 12 in Deal with Minnesota
Potential Trade Details: Pittsburgh acquires No. 12 pick from Minnesota for Nos. 20 and 84 picks
Pittsburgh could look one spot below the Commanders for another potential trade partner.
The Minnesota Vikings have Kirk Cousins in place under center, and they might be willing to drop eight spots in the first-round order to land an extra pick.
Unlike Washington, Minnesota has an abundance of picks, especially on the third day of the NFL draft. Minnesota could demand a first-round swap and a third-round pick from the Steelers to fill its requirements of a successful draft-day deal.
Pittsburgh should not want to mortgage its entire draft capital to move up fewer than 10 spots to land a quarterback.
The good news for the Steelers is that the teams above or below it in the draft order do not have imminent quarterback needs. That could allow the Steelers to make a deal at a lower price with an out-of-conference foe to move up and land a quarterback.
Pittsburgh could also wait until No. 20 to pick a quarterback, but if selecting a signal-caller is the first-round goal, a trade may be necessary to get the team's top target.
Deal with Philadelphia to Move Up a Few Spots
Potential Trade Details: Pittsburgh acquires No. 16 pick from Philadelphia for Nos. 20, 138 picks.
The Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most talked-about trade partners for anyone looking to move up in the first round.
Philadelphia is in possession of the Nos. 15, 16 and 19 picks after a series of trades over the past year. It could be willing to move down a few positions to allow the Steelers to select one of their top targets.
The Eagles have to be certain that Pittsburgh would not be trading up for a player that they may select in one of their current spots. That will not be the case if the Steelers move up in the first round in search of a quarterback.
The No. 16 pick could be the more likely of the picks to be dealt. That way the Eagles get select their No. 1 target at No. 15.
A four-spot move would likely require less of a haul in return, which could be more intriguing to the Steelers because they could then preserve their late-round draft picks for developmental players.
Either a third-round pick or a fourth-round selection will likely leave the Steelers' hands if they move up in the first round. The fourth-round pick may be better suited for this deal because it would only be a four-spot jump.