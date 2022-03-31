3 Takeaways from Knicks' March Performance

1 of 3

Kate Frese/Getty Images

Before Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Knicks had won four in a row and nine of their past 13. It was—by far—their best stretch of basketball all season, which, again, seems strange (if not problematic) in terms of timing.

New York's identity—super stingy on defense (fourth in efficiency in March, per NBA.com) and above-average on offense (12th)—is a style coach Tom Thibodeau can win with. So why weren't the Knicks playing like this all season?

"We'll have to take a deep dive after the season. I have some pretty good ideas why," Thibodeau told reporters.

That's too cryptic to get the clearest read on Thibodeau's thoughts, but if you wanted to do any digging, it might be worth noting Julius Randle is averaging his fewest minutes of the season (33.4), while rookies Miles McBride and Jericho Sims have easily logged their most floor time.

Knicks fans should appreciate the club's competitive spirit, even if they are worried about the declining draft lottery odds.