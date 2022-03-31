3 Takeaways from Warriors' March Performance

0 of 3

Pool/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are in a bad place.

Sort of.

They are missing their most important player (Stephen Curry), and it shows. Entering Wednesday, they have just a single victory to show for their last seven trips to the hardwood. This isn't exactly how they planned on spending the stretch run of the 2021-22 NBA season, and things really could get dicey if the teams right behind them in the Western Conference standings find some momentum.

Then again, it's hard to be too doom-and-gloomy when the Warriors are perched in the West's No. 3 spot. Give this group a clean bill of health, and it arguably has as much championship potential as anyone.

Still, March has not been fun, and neither are the lessons the past month has taught.