Packers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL draft is a crucial one for many teams, but there are few that have as much invested in it as the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers' offseason has been defined by two moves: They extended Aaron Rodgers and traded away Davante Adams. Those moves simultaneously extended their Super Bowl window but left them with another hole on the roster that will need to be addressed.

The good news is the Packers are well-equipped to do so through the draft. After the Adams trade, they have five picks in the top 100, which include two selections in the first and second rounds.

In short, Green Bay is in a position where it has to find rookies who can provide an immediate impact over the next two seasons.

Here are three of the biggest needs the Packers will need to target with those five choices.