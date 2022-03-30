The Best Possible Outcome for Every WrestleMania 38 Match ResultMarch 30, 2022
The Best Possible Outcome for Every WrestleMania 38 Match Result
WrestleMania is the biggest pro wrestling event of the year, but the 38th edition of the pay-per-view has had a somewhat lackluster build.
For this reason, it is important that WWE books every match to have the most satisfying outcome. When it comes right down to it, fans usually forgive the company for a weak build if the event exceeds expectations.
While the storylines have been a mixed bag at best, WWE does have several bouts on the card with the potential to be Match of the Year candidates.
As of Wednesday morning, 14 total matches have been booked across Saturday and Sunday, so they will be split down the middle with seven bouts per night.
Let's look at every match on the card and what the best outcomes would be for the future of the Superstars involved.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
The Raw Women's Championship will be determined in a match between Becky Lynch and the woman she beat for the title when she returned at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair.
Their first encounter ended with Big Time Becks putting Belair down in 26 seconds, so a lot of fans are hoping for The EST of WWE to return the favor and defeat Lynch just as quickly to get the belt back.
Even though WrestleMania is known for memorable moments like that, a longer competitive bout would be more enjoyable for the people who tune in to see actual wrestling.
Whether they go 26 seconds or 26 minutes, this match needs to end with Belair regaining the Raw women's title.
The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
Celebrity appearances can be tricky for WWE, but when it finds someone who is willing to play ball, it usually ends up working out for everyone involved.
While Logan Paul is a controversial choice among fans, he has shown a willingness to do what WWE wants in this situation. That means he will likely be one of the few celebrities who loses their WrestleMania match.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeating the cocky Miz and his influencer friend would be a feel-good moment for the younger Mysterio's career. It's the right outcome and the only one WWE should be considering.
Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre
We have seen Drew McIntyre take on Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in singles, tag team and handicap matches for the past few months. This needs to be their final encounter.
If WWE wants to use The Scottish Warrior as a top babyface on the blue brand, he needs to get a definitive win in this match.
This is going to end with McIntyre defeating Corbin, beating up Moss and taking back his beloved claymore sword that was stolen on Friday's SmackDown.
The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs have gone from a singles star with his guitar-playing enforcer to one of the top tag teams on Friday nights.
The Usos are one of the best tandems in the business, but their current run as SmackDown tag team champions has been forgettable because they are playing backup to Roman Reigns and not focusing on the tag team division.
It's time for a change. While there are better options than Boogs and Nakamura, they are what we have to work with right now. Once they take the belts from The Usos, they can focus on a new set of challengers and hopefully reinvigorate the division.
The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
After the accidental injury of Big E at the hands of Ridge Holland, the only way this match should end is with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting the win.
Sheamus and Holland will have Butch in their corner, but that will only make The New Day's victory that much sweeter.
It's sad we won't get to see Big E at The Show of Shows, but he will probably be cheering for his friends louder than any of us. The New Day need to get this win and then transition back into the tag title scene.
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
Let's not beat around the bush with this. Everyone is about as sure as they can be that Seth Rollins will be facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.
If that does happen, Rhodes is going to win. He wouldn't leave All Elite Wrestling after helping build the company into what it is just to lose in his return match.
Rhodes will win, Rollins will freak out and the WWE Universe will decide if it wants to welcome The American Nightmare back with open arms or treat him like a pariah.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
While Ronda Rousey's return received a mixed reception from many fans, she has regained some of her popularity in the months since the Royal Rumble.
Rowdy Ronda is undoubtedly the babyface in this situation. With Charlotte Flair as the heel, the most satisfying outcome would be for the former UFC star to win the SmackDown women's title.
How things proceed from there remains a mystery. There is no clear challenger lined up for Flair or Rousey after WrestleMania, so WWE's options are open-ended. It can pair her up with somebody like a returning Bayley or Asuka, or we could see The Baddest Woman on the Planet feud with someone like Sasha Banks.
Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team Championship Match
For the first time in well over a year, the women's tag team titles have several teams competing for the right to hold the gold.
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Naomi and Sasha Banks, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler will challenge Carmella and Queen Zelina on Sunday at WrestleMania.
While Ripley and Morgan have quickly grown into a fun duo, the best way to end this match would be for Naomi and Banks to win the titles and celebrate with the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
They have both deserved to hold a title for some time, but both singles belts have been occupied with other challengers for several months, so the tag titles are the next best thing.
Let's hope WWE keeps all four teams intact after this weekend so the division has a chance to thrive a little.
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Another one of the celebrity matches scheduled to take place this weekend is Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville.
The Jackass Forever star has had a feud with Zayn for the past few months. They have tried everything from pranking each other to outright attacks, so this contest is their chance to settle things once and for all.
As the semi-comedic heel, The Great Liberator is expected to take the loss here. Somehow, Knoxville will get one over on the former intercontinental champion and leave WrestleMania with a mark in the win column.
Even if Zayn somehow steals the victory, the Jackass star will have the last laugh.
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
The third and final celebrity appearance on the card will see WWE announcer Pat McAfee take on Vince McMahon's protege, Austin Theory.
There are two ways to look at this: WWE can either give fans a happy outcome by having the former NFL player win, or it can push a young star by giving him a victory at the biggest show of the year.
As great as it would be to see McAfee put the smug Theory in his place, it makes more sense to put Theory over because he is clearly someone management sees as a future top star.
McAfee can beat him up after the match to send the crowd home happy.
The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy
One of the matches that could end up stealing the whole weekend is the Raw Tag Team Championships bout on Sunday, when Randy Orton and Riddle will defend the titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.
RK-Bro just won the titles back from Alpha Academy on March 7, so it wouldn't make much sense for Chad Gable and Otis to win them again here.
As great as a Street Profits win would be, WWE shouldn't play hot potato with the titles. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can win them further down the line at an event like SummerSlam.
For now, the best way to go is to give The Viper and The Original Bro a win.
Edge vs. AJ Styles
Ever since he attacked AJ Styles and turned heel, Edge has been operating on a new level. He is embracing his dark side to portray a type of villain we have not seen from him before.
Having him someone such as The Phenomenal One as a WrestleMania opponent ensures that this match will have a lot of eyes on it when Sunday rolls around.
Styles is a great babyface, but he doesn't need the win here. Edge should score the victory to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with on Raw moving forward.
It wouldn't be surprising to see The Rated-R Superstar fighting for a world title by SummerSlam.
Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
One of the most recent additions to the WrestleMania card was just booked on Monday. After decimating The Viking Raiders, Omos was confronted by Bobby Lashley to set in motion their match this weekend.
This is an interesting pairing because both men are known as two of the most powerful Superstars in WWE, but they use that in different ways.
Omos is a giant whose size allows him to manhandle most opponents, while The All Mighty uses his speed and agility in conjunction with his strength to make him an all-around threat.
It seems WWE wants Lashley to be a babyface in this scenario, but it hasn't done enough legwork to make him a beloved figure yet. That is why Omos should win to solidify himself as a top heel on Raw.
The former WWE champion can get his win back in their next encounter after he establishes himself as a hero in the eyes of the fans again.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
The biggest bout on the card is the unification match between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal titleholder Roman Reigns.
The two men have been feuding for years and have fought many times already, so this isn't a contest being sold on its originality or freshness. Instead, it's based on the idea that whoever wins will be the undisputed top dog in all of WWE.
As fun as it has been to see Lesnar embrace his babyface side and parade his collection of cowboy hats, flannel shirts and cardigans around, this is the time when WWE can firmly establish The Tribal Chief as the biggest badass in the entire company.
Once he defeats Lesnar, WWE can keep him at the top a bit longer before Reigns uses that star power to put somebody else over and create another top star.
Who do you think needs to win each match on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section.