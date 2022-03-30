Raiders' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

General manager Dave Ziegler has shown he has no problems taking a gamble in his first year running the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders haven't shied away from making big moves this offseason. Between trading for Davante Adams and handing him a massive new contract or trading away Yannick Ngakoue and replacing him with Chandler Jones in free agency, the Raiders have made big moves.

They'll need to continue to do so if they want to keep up with the incredibly competitive AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs were already a perennial Super Bowl contender, the Los Angeles Chargers are an ascendant team with Justin Herbert's continued growth and the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson.

The next avenue for the team to get better is the draft. After trading away their first- and second-round picks to the Packers in the Davante Adams trade, they don't have much capital left. The Raiders aren't scheduled to be on the clock until pick No. 86.

So the only way the Raiders could make an instant impact in the draft is to make yet another big move. Here's a look at three hypotheticals where that could happen.