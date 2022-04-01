Winners and Losers of the 2022 World Cup Draw

0 of 5

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup in Qatar is 234 days away and a major step was taken toward the biggest sporting event on the planet with the draw taking place Friday.

Looking at the full results of the draw, there isn't necessarily a glaring Group of Death, but a number of tasty matchups are coming our way this November and December.

For the United States men's national team and head coach Gregg Berhalter, they'll face old foes England in Group B. France, the reigning World Cup winners, has a relatively manageable Group D, with Denmark as its main opposition there. Newly crowned as the top-ranked team in the world, Brazil will like its chances in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

The main heavyweight matchup we have in the group stage will be that of Spain and Germany in Group E, which includes Japan and the winner of the second intercontinental playoff.

Let's look a bit more closely at some of the winners and losers of Friday's draw, starting with the USMNT, which returns to the tournament after missing out four years ago.