Final Four 2022 Schedule: TV Info and Updated Bracket for NCAA Showdowns

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As far as storybook endings go, it couldn't be any sweeter for Mike Krzyzewski to have made it all the way to the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in his last days as the head coach of Duke.

Of course, it would definitely be the icing on the cake if the Blue Devils actually go on to win the championship to give him his sixth title, but that's already understood.

And as far as opponents go, it's more than apropos that Duke will be facing it's archrival, North Carolina, for the first time in the Big Dance and it's in the Final Four.

No one could write a better ending to Krzyzewski's farewell tour and yet, here he is, on the precipice of the kind of dramatic ending reserved for Disney movies.

The last time the Blue Devils faced the Tar Heels was last month in the iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the former fell 94-81 to the latter.

Make no mistake about it, Duke is looking to avenge that loss.

Then there's Kansas and Villanova. Both teams are well-coached and have played extremely well to get to this point.

But the Jayhawks are the only remaining No. 1 seed in the tournament, so they are heavily favored to beat the Wildcats.

No matter who emerges victorious in both games, this should be a Final Four for the books.