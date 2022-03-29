Final Four 2022 Schedule: TV Info and Updated Bracket for NCAA Showdowns

Final Four 2022 Schedule: TV Info and Updated Bracket for NCAA ShowdownsMarch 29, 2022
As far as storybook endings go, it couldn't be any sweeter for Mike Krzyzewski to have made it all the way to the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in his last days as the head coach of Duke.
Of course, it would definitely be the icing on the cake if the Blue Devils actually go on to win the championship to give him his sixth title, but that's already understood.
And as far as opponents go, it's more than apropos that Duke will be facing it's archrival, North Carolina, for the first time in the Big Dance and it's in the Final Four.
No one could write a better ending to Krzyzewski's farewell tour and yet, here he is, on the precipice of the kind of dramatic ending reserved for Disney movies.
The last time the Blue Devils faced the Tar Heels was last month in the iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the former fell 94-81 to the latter.
Make no mistake about it, Duke is looking to avenge that loss.
Then there's Kansas and Villanova. Both teams are well-coached and have played extremely well to get to this point.
But the Jayhawks are the only remaining No. 1 seed in the tournament, so they are heavily favored to beat the Wildcats.
No matter who emerges victorious in both games, this should be a Final Four for the books.
NCAA Men's Final Four Schedule
Final Four, Saturday, April 2
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS)
No. 2 Duke vs No. 8 North Carolina (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS)
National Championship, Monday, April 4
Kansas or Villanova vs. Duke or North Carolina (9 p.m. ET TBS)
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova
Kansas and Villanova have both been here before.
The Wildcats last won a NCAA championship in 2018 and in 2016 before that, so they know what it takes to get to the title game and they know how to get it done.
Not to be outdone, the Jayhawks know about winning championships, too, although they may have to have a longer memory as they haven't won it since 2008 and 1988 before that.
Villanova's Justin Moore had successful surgery on Monday to repair his torn Achilles.
Moore being officially on the mend is great news for him personally, but for the team, they will have to try to beat a loaded Kansas team without one of the best players who averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
"I also want to try to address what an incredible player Justin is, a big part of this team," head coach Jay Wright told Eugene Rapay of VUhoops.com. "He can defend any position, he’s one of the best rebounding guards in the country. He’s played every position for us, obviously except the ‘5.’ In that sense, he’s probably our most valuable player.
"I just want everybody to know I think he’s underrated in terms of his value to this team and what he’s done this year. I think he’s one of the most complete players in the country, if you look at his ability to do everything for this team and be a leader at the same time. Just felt like Justin was undervalued all year outside of our program, but he didn’t care."
As for the Jayhawks, they'll likely rely on spark plug Remy Martin, who has come alive in the tournament, averaging 16.8 points on 54.5% shooting, 5.25 rebounds and 3.25 assists per game off the bench.
"Remy, in his core, always knew what he was capable of doing to help us, but we hadn't really seen it yet because his health hadn't allowed it," coach Bill Self told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Our guys have more of a swagger now, knowing what Remy can do to make us better. That gives us a little bit of extra confidence moving forward."
Coming into the game, Kansas is the odds-on favorite to move on to the title game, so if Villanova wants to pull off the upset, they'll need a huge game from Collin Gillespie and a big night shooting from the three-point line.
No. 2 Duke vs No. 8 North Carolina
Nevermind all of the bult-in storylines to the matchup between Duke and North Carolina.
The national semifinal game between these two teams itself warrants the same amount of attention that Coach K or the rivalry is getting.
These two teams are well-coached, well-balanced and have loads of talent on display.
For the Blue Devils to get revenge on their heated rival, they'll need big games from their big three: Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams.
Obviously, all of Coach K's players want to win it for him to give him a proper sendoff, but they also want to win it for themselves, too.
"I mean, that's not all we're motivated by, obviously," Banchero told ESPN's Tim Keown. "We come out and we know it could be our last game as a group."
If they can get their triumvirate going early, Duke just might be able to back up everyone's initial thought to install them as the 4.5-point favorite to win.
That said, UNC has been playing better than their ranking suggests. In fact, they've arguably been playing like the best team in the tournament.
Led by Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, the Tar Heels have found a way to come together at the right time.
They've improved defensively, they've gotten better at making midgame adjustments and they've completely rebounded from their struggles early on in the season.
UNC has had three different players (Brady Manek, R.J. Davis and Love) score 28 or more points during its run in the tournament, so they can beat a team in different ways.
Obviously, everyone not a Duke fan or fan of storybook endings wants the Tar Heels to foil Coach K's curtain call, but unlike last month's meeting, that's going to be easier said than done.