5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam 2022

Credit: WWE.com

The third time was a charm for Roman Reigns as he finally defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE and Universal Championships. But now that he's holding both belts, he has an even bigger target on his back.

Assuming WWE wishes to keep Reigns' matches to a minimum to maximize the box-office draw, he should only defend the titles on pay-per-views, with SummerSlam being the goal for the next big-attraction match.

That means he needs someone to work with for Backlash, Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank, too. While WWE could well stretch out one Superstar to challenge him for several months, there's room for several opponents to keep things fresh.

Let's take a look at five possible candidates to feud with The Tribal Chief from now until The Biggest Party of the Summer on July 30.