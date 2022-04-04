Handing Out Awards for Every NBA Team This Season

30 of 30

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

MVP: Kyle Kuzma

Bradley Beal is the biggest name and easiest pick, but he only played the fifth-most minutes on the Washington Wizards and, by his standards, had a pretty terrible (half-) year.

Kuzma has his flaws. He turns the ball over a ton and is no stranger to a forced shot. But when you tally it all up, he's going to finish first on the team in points and rebounds, second in blocks, third in assists and fourth in steals. Only Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will finish with more made triples, and Beal has a narrow edge in free throws.

Kuzma's across-the-board contributions add up. There are some advanced-metric arguments for Beal and a certain second-year forward we'll get to momentarily. But in terms of volume and breadth of impact, Kuzma has a solid case.

DPOY: Deni Avdija

Sturdy enough to bang with bigs and quick enough to stay in front of smalls, Avdija quietly turned in one of the better defensive seasons of anyone in the league. Though he didn't rack up blocks or steals, the 6'9" forward had a knack for beating opponents to spots and positioning himself to make quick help rotations.

Every offense Washington played against spent games wondering how Avdija always managed to be in the way.

Among Wizards, KCP had a higher average matchup difficulty (though not by much), but Avdija was more versatile. D-EPM and Defensive RAPTOR peg him as Washington's best defender.

It shouldn't work this way, but if the ball starts going in on offense a little more, maybe Avdija's defense will get some shine.

Best Newcomer: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kristaps Porzingis loses out on this one due partly to volume, but also because Caldwell-Pope, who's going to lead the Wizards in minutes played, also put together a fine two-way season. Long one of the better defenders against guards, KCP also shot 39.0 percent from deep and averaged double figures in points for the first time since 2018-19.

Though prone to the occasional heat check off the dribble, Caldwell-Pope was a consistent source of shooting for a team that needed it after Beal went down at the end of January with a wrist injury.

You'd Better Be Sure Award: Bradley Beal

Next year will be Beal's age-29 season, and it'll come following wrist surgery and a ton of mileage in recent seasons. He owns the third-highest minutes-per-game average in the league since 2016-17.

The Wizards and Beal appear to be heading toward an extension agreement that could pay him up to $246 million over five years.

Washington was lucky to get out from under John Wall's contract, and then Russell Westbrook's—a two-step Houdini-esque escape job. It had better be sure Beal's will age better than those two did.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Cleaning the Glass, Dunks and Threes and BBall Index. Accurate through April 2. Salary info via Spotrac.