NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Bracket, Standings and Seed Predictions

0 of 3

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

There are less than two weeks remaining in the 2021-22 NBA season.

This is when teams smash the turbo button to sprint through what's left of the stretch run in hopes of snagging optimal position for the postseason.

That may be more true now than ever, as teams led by generational greats LeBron James and Kevin Durant appear bound for the Play-In Tournament, meaning they can't climb higher than the No. 7 seed in their respective conference.

With plenty of jostling still to come, let's take a glance at the bracket and seedings as of Sunday's results before predicting which teams are likely to finish the season with a different seed than they currently hold.