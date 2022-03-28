Jets' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

It's been a busy offseason for the New York Jets.

They have been active in free agency, addressing some of the biggest holes on their roster by signing a pair of tight ends (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), a starting guard (Laken Tomlinson), a starting safety (Jordan Whitehead) and more.

But the Jets aren't done. They have more needs to address, and they are going to continue to strengthen their roster as they look to end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (11 years and counting).

New York may not have many more big free-agent signings in store, but it will get to add some talented young players during the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30. The Jets will be busy, too, considering they own the Nos. 4 and 10 overall picks in the first round.

Here's a closer look at New York's top needs it may have to address during the draft.