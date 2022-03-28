Jets' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

Jets' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL DraftMarch 28, 2022
It's been a busy offseason for the New York Jets.
They have been active in free agency, addressing some of the biggest holes on their roster by signing a pair of tight ends (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), a starting guard (Laken Tomlinson), a starting safety (Jordan Whitehead) and more.
But the Jets aren't done. They have more needs to address, and they are going to continue to strengthen their roster as they look to end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (11 years and counting).
New York may not have many more big free-agent signings in store, but it will get to add some talented young players during the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30. The Jets will be busy, too, considering they own the Nos. 4 and 10 overall picks in the first round.
Here's a closer look at New York's top needs it may have to address during the draft.
Defensive End
Last offseason, the Jets bolstered their pass rush by signing defensive end Carl Lawson. However, he ruptured an Achilles tendon during training camp and never played for New York during the season. The team went on to collect only 33 sacks, tied for 26th in the NFL.
Lawson will be back for the Jets in 2022, and they could draft a top-tier pass rusher to pair with him on their defensive front. In doing so, they could take a unit that endured struggles last year and turn it into one of their biggest strengths.
There are going to be some talented edge-rushers available when New York is on the clock at No. 4, as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson may be the only one who has been taken. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux could be a potential fit. Meanwhile, NFL.com's Chad Reuter has the Jets drafting Georgia's Travon Walker.
"The explosiveness and agility he displayed at the combine made it clear that with some refinement in his game, Walker could be a threat inside or outside in the right scheme," Reuter wrote.
Any of these pass-rushers could form a dominant duo with Lawson on the edges for the Jets, who will likely be getting an impact player to further improve that unit.
Cornerback
It's possible that the Jets will add a pair of defensive players with their two top-10 picks. In addition to improving their defensive front, they may also acquire somebody who can bolster their secondary in the form of another cornerback.
New York has already improved at cornerback this offseason by signing free-agent D.J. Reed. But the Jets have some other unproven corners on their roster who may not pan out, and they may want to add one of the top CBs from this year's draft class.
If Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner is still available when New York is on the clock at No. 10, it may be tough to pass him up. He's such an exciting prospect that he could even be in consideration for the Jets at No. 4 if they decide they can't let him stay on the board for longer than that.
"Gardner is a shutdown corner with outstanding tools," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently wrote. "He showed in the College Football Playoff against Alabama that he can hold his own against elite talent."
The addition of another strong cornerback, whether it's Gardner or somebody else, should lead to a much-improved Jets secondary in 2022.
Wide Receiver
Depending on how the early selections of the draft go, there's a chance the Jets will consider taking a wide receiver with one of their first-round picks. However, a lot of talented receivers should still be on the board during the second and third days, so New York may wait to address the position.
The Jets still have Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims, so their receiving corps isn't the biggest weakness on the roster. But the group could still use a talented, young receiver to build around, especially as quarterback Zach Wilson looks to keep improving in his second season.
Jamison Crowder left via free agency, opting to sign with the Buffalo Bills, while Keelan Cole remains unsigned. So New York's group of wide receivers is a bit weaker than it was in 2021.
One potential fit for the Jets could be Rutgers' Bo Melton. And because he could be available a bit later in the draft, New York could use its earlier picks to address bigger needs before picking up a wide receiver.