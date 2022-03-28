Chiefs' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs made a blockbuster move last week when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. With the deal, the Chiefs parted ways with one of the top playmakers in the NFL and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' former No. 1 option at wide receiver in their offense.

However, Kansas City acquired a lot of draft capital with the move. Among the return was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, which means the Chiefs will now have back-to-back selections late in the opening round, as they already owned the No. 30 selection.

So far this offseason, Kansas City has made some notable moves during free agency, too. It has signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and it replaced Tyrann Mathieu at strong safety with the signing of Justin Reid.

But the Chiefs still have plenty of work to do to fill the holes on their roster. And they may be able to accomplish a good bit of that during the draft, which is set for April 28-30.

Here's a closer look at Kansas City's top needs it may have to address during the draft.