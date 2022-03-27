NIT Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Semifinals Predictions

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Considering that this could be the end of an era for the National Invitation Tournament at Madison Square Garden, fans should expect one heck of a last dance.

As St. Bonaventure, Texas A&M, Xavier and Washington State descend upon MSG for the semifinals and the right to play for the championship, all four teams come in knowing that the NIT, which has been hosted in the Mecca of Basketball since 1938, won't be held there for at least the next two years or maybe ever again.



Of the quadrumvirate of competitors, the Aggies are highest ranked at No. 1, with the Musketeers at No. 2, the Cougars at No. 4 and the Bonnies unranked.

Rankings aren't the end-all-be-all, though, as St. Bonaventure has been on a tear since narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament.

Although Xavier is the odds-on favorite to beat the Bonnies, they'll have to have an extensive game plan to stop them.

Texas A&M should beat Washington State, but as the lone No. 1 seed, any opponent they face has extra motivation to pull an upset.

Here's a quick look at the remaining bracket and schedule for the NIT semifinals and predictions.